Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described Alejandro Garnacho as a "huge talent" after his goal in Saturday's win over Wolves.

So how good can the 18-year-old winger become?

"I think Garnacho is going to be a superstar," said Gaz Drinkwater, co-presenter of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"Whether we see the best years of Garnacho at Manchester United is maybe my only reservation, but I'm hoping we get to see him for four or five seasons.

"He's from Argentina, he's spent a lot of time in Spain, he's posted pictures on his social media of him as a kid in a Real Madrid shirt. It does seem very Ronaldo-esque.

"But Cristiano Ronaldo - for those years - how incredible were those years? If Garnacho can become anything like that, I'll be very happy with his role at Manchester United."

Meanwhile, Drinkwater said Antony was guilty of making the "wrong decision" on several occasions against Wolves, but overall the Brazil forward has had a "good first season" at Old Trafford since his £82m move from Ajax.

He added: "He's scored plenty of goals. He can be getting a few more assists, don't get me wrong, but he's fitted really well into this system.

"He needs to kick on a little bit next season and improve a bit more. He's a young player, but if Antony can fix that part of his game - and I personally think a striker alongside him, a proper number nine like Harry Kane, fixes a lot of his problems - I think he could have a phenomenal season."

