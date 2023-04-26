Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

While Bournemouth’s defeat by West Ham on Sunday continued the rollercoaster nature of their season, the Cherries are still hanging on tightly to the safety bar in front of them as the campaign rushes headlong towards its conclusion.

Fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on results below them, such as Tuesday’s draw between Leeds and Leicester – which ensured that the Foxes’ win over Wolves last Saturday is the only win collected by any of the bottom five across the last four rounds of games.

Bournemouth will hope that sequence continues as they now visit Southampton and host Leeds in the space of four days, looking to maintain or increase their cushion above the drop zone.

One potential pitfall has been avoided with Bournemouth’s careful management of Adam Smith in the last couple of games.

Smith collected his ninth yellow card of the Premier League season at Leicester on Saturday, 8 April – and a 10th in either of the following two games would have earned the right-back a two-match ban.

So Smith started on the bench against his former club Tottenham, avoided a booking when he came on early in the second half, and, while he started against West Ham, he was withdrawn after an hour with the Hammers 3-0 up and the game largely over as a contest.

That was Bournemouth’s 32nd game of the season – the cut-off for reaching 10 cautions – so they should not be troubled by suspensions for the rest of the season, unless they receive any red cards.

Even the combative Jefferson Lerma has only been shown five yellow cards this season – the Colombian’s most disciplined Cherries campaign yet after 12, 11, 14 and eight bookings in his first four seasons in England (plus four red cards, one of which was rescinded).

Meanwhile, Smith’s close friend and ex-Tottenham academy team-mate Ryan Mason has taken temporary charge at Spurs.

There is another Bournemouth link in north London as Mason will be assisted by Matt Wells, who was Scott Parker’s number two during his time as Cherries boss but left Vitality Stadium with Parker when the latter was sacked in late August.