Ross County v Livingston: Team news

Ross County remain without long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle), Ben Paton (knee) and Ross Callachan (knee), while Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring) are both in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

Livingston's Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Tom Parkes returned to the squad as an unused sub against Dundee United last time out but is likely to be used sparingly for the rest of this term as he builds up his fitness following 17 months out with knee problems.