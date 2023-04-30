Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester City

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It was a tough afternoon for Fulham against a Manchester City side that moved back to the top of the Premier League.

Marco Silva's side, still without the suspended Aleksandar Mitovic and injured midfielder Willian, suffered more injury problems at Craven Cottage.

After only 22 minutes captain Tim Ream went off with a fractured arm injury and there was a further setback when midfielder Andreas Pereira had to be carried off on a stretcher for a leg injury following an accidental clash with City defender Manuel Akanji.

Fulham are still 10th and aiming for their first top-10 finish in the top flight since 2011-12, but only two months ago they were sixth, dreaming of a push for European competition.

They have now lost six times in eight matches as their campaign continues to run out of steam.

Silva, though, will be pleased with the effort from his team as they fought back to equalise through Carlos Vinicius' goal after Erling Haaland's third-minute penalty had given the visitors the lead.

However, Julian Alvarez scored what proved to be the winner with a lovely strike from 25 yards, with Fulham unable to level for a second time despite late pressure.