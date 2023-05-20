Livingston 2-1 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale said he wasn't entirely thrilled by this Livingston performance, and maybe his side could have been more comfortable, but they were in control for most of this game.

Bruce Anderson was back to his best. Pestering the back, finishing clinically, showing good initiative. Behind him, Livingston ticked along and their substitutes were used well - Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes coming in for praise.

Martindale claims to know what he has to do to fix Livi's away form next season. Let's see who he recruits in the summer to make these performances more consistent.