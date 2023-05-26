C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

Bukayo Saka

Saka has had a fantastic season at club and international level. He plays a pivotal role for us at Arsenal and his contribution has played a key role in us winning games this season. We get our best performances when the England forward is at his best.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has had a fantastic season. He has been posing a massive threat for us down the left-hand side with his great dribbling ability and the way that he confidently runs at opposition players. Martinelli is also our leading goalscorer, alongside Martin Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard

Our captain has lived up to the role fantastically. His movement and creativity is magical and he reads the game well. Odegaard has shown us this season that his feet do the talking. He won December's Premier League Player of the Month award and then was named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Ben White

White has adapted to his right-back role so well that I often forget he was initially a centre-back. He links up extremely well with Saka and is great on the overlap. White progresses play forward and also defends well. He has produced consistently excellent performances this season.

Pick your 2022-23 Arsenal player of the season from our fan choices here