The BBC's economics editor Faisal Islam reckons one edge Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has over Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim to buy Manchester United is "he doesn’t need to buy the whole club".

The potential sale of United went to a third round of bidding in April after Jassim and Ratcliffe both submitted a second offer.

"The shares have become a bit of a temperature gauge on who might win. With the share listing they don’t have proper power or influence over the club you would get with a normal share listing," Islam told the latest How To Buy A Football Club podcast.

"It represents about 30% of the club, but what they show is where the stock market might go - broadly put.

"When it looks to be going Qatar's way, the price goes up because the Qataris have offered to buy all 100% of Manchester United. When it looks to be going Ineos owner Ratcliffe way, they fall.

"So what we have seen this week is that you have one set of reports saying Qatar have been picked as a preferred bidder - up went the share price 6% or 7%. Then the next day it fell 6% as they felt it was going back towards Ratcliffe and the possibility, the other shareholders might get squeezed and not get the full whack the Qataris are willing to pay.

"Cleary there has been some playing off to try to squeeze the Qataris to go higher and higher.

"The one edge Radcliffe has is he doesn’t need to buy the whole club, so he can concentrate his power on giving as much money as possible to the people who decide."

