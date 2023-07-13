Everton have confirmed the signing of Ashley Young on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old former Watford, Manchester United and Aston Villa full-back has signed a one-year deal at Goodison Park.

New boss Sean Dyche said: "I've known Ashley for many years, having been his captain when he first broke through at Watford. His qualities on and off the pitch will prove valuable.

"He is top-class professional whose record of team and personal achievements during a successful career make him an excellent addition to our squad.

"His impressive statistics from last season, among some of the best in Europe, highlight what he can bring to Everton."

Young played 29 times for Villa last season and, according to the Everton website, external, ranked in the top 3% across Europe for tackle success.