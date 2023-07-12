Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has said frustration at the way he was being used by Chelsea was the trigger for his £15m move to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old had been with the Blues for almost two decades and said he "loves the club" but did not see a future at Stamford Bridge in his preferred role as a box-to-box midfielder.

"I wasn't feeling content with the amount I was playing and the positions I was playing in," said Loftus Cheek, who scored seven goals in 155 Chelsea appearances.

"I felt I had more to give but I wasn't getting the opportunity.

"I feel good physically and am playing some really good football. It was a good time to move on."

Loftus-Cheek spoke to another former Chelsea team-mate, Fikayo Tomori, who moved to AC Milan in 2021, before signing, and he is already looking forward to the arrival of winger Christian Pulisic, who is also close to a £20m move to the San Siro.

"He has huge talent," said Loftus-Cheek. "He is dynamic, quick and can score goals.

"In the lockdown period, under Frank Lampard, he was incredible. If he can reproduce that again, he would be a top addition to the team."