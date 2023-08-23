In the latest episode of Football Firsts hosted by Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney, the former players discuss their first team debuts.

Defoe recalls his first call-up, where he played an influential role in the West Ham squad.

"The game was West Ham v Walsall in the Worthington Cup, that's how long ago it was," he sayd.

"I came on in the 85th minute, it was 0-0. A corner comes in and drops to Rio (Ferdinand), he's hit the crossbar so it lands down to me.

"I hit it with my left foot and bang, a goal! It was my second touch of the game. The fans behind the goal erupted, it was mad.

"It was a dream debut, I'm glad I only played a few minutes, it felt like it was meant to be.

"There was no time to think about it. To come on and score, in terms of confidence, it was amazing. I walked into the changing room the next day and the boys were buzzing. I then went back to the youth team and it was like nothing had happened."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

Get West Ham news and analysis sent direct to your phone