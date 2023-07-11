Dons unveil new gold-trim home kit
Aberdeen have given a nod to their early years with a new home kit featuring a smattering of gold as the club celebrates its 120th anniversary.
The Dons sported black and gold strips for a "significant part of our early history" and the new design features gold trim on the classic red base.
Following on from the striking away kit released earlier this summer, the Pittodrie men have produced another eye-catching outfit for the new campaign.
