Onana Man Utd move could help Inter raise funds for Chelsea's Lukaku

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Inter Milan are keen to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Lukaku spent last season on loan with Inter from Chelsea.

The Belgian scored 14 goals in helping Inter to secure a top-four place and reach the Champions League final.

Ongoing negotiations with Manchester United over goalkeeper Andre Onana could help Inter raise the finance to bring Lukaku back to the San Siro on a permanent basis.

Chelsea are thought to want £40m for Lukaku, with Inter looking for £50m from United for Onana, which the Old Trafford outfit believe is too much.

With David de Gea gone, United boss Erik ten Hag would ideally like to sign the Cameroon international before they go on a four-match tour of the United States next week.

Chelsea are also travelling to the US next week, although it is not known if Lukaku will be in Mauricio Pochettino’s travelling squad.