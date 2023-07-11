Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana's £43m move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is at an advanced stage and will be completed this week once the 27-year-old agrees personal terms. (Mail, external)

Manchester United have spoken to Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, but talks are not at an advance stage. (Sky Germany, external)

United have set an asking price of £50m for captain Harry Maguire. (Manchester Evening News, external)

Donny van de Beek could also be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, with Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Crystal Palace interested in the midfielder. (90 min, external)

Meanwhile, Everton have made an enquiry about signing United goalkeeper Tom Heaton. (Mirror, external)

