Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I think West Ham are an attractive club but they are caught in a tricky position.

After successive European campaigns – and a trophy – they have got themselves to a certain level when it comes to recruitment. Those players cost a lot of money. If you buy from the Premier League, it costs even more.

It feels like West Ham are one of the clubs who might lose out due to the money being offered in the Saudi Pro-League.

It is easy to see some of the players who have moved over there being of value to West Ham. But the Hammers will not get close to those kinds of salaries.

It means they have to either take a risk on untested players from overseas, or spend more on players with experience in England.