County fortunate to have 'first-class manager' Mackay, says Rodgers

Ross County are "very fortunate" to have "first-class manager" Malky Mackay at the helm, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The pair will be reunited on Saturday when Rodgers' second spell as Celtic boss begins with County's visit to Parkhead in the Premiership season opener.

They previously worked together when Rodgers took his first managerial post at Watford and Mackay was on the coaching staff.

“Really looking forward to seeing Malky. He’s a good man," said Rodgers.

"Ross County are very fortunate to have someone of that calibre as manager. He’s had a real challenging decade, but what I know from working with him is what a first-class manager he is, and coach and person.

"He's done a great job at County with limited resources. They had a great finish a couple of years ago and fought to stay in the league last season.

"Malky's teams always make it really difficult."