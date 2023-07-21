Macedonian midfielder signs for Motherwell

Motherwell have announced the signing of Macedonian midfielder Davor Zdravkovski, who most recently played for AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

“Davor is an exciting signing for the club,” said manager Stuart Kettlewell.

“He is someone who we feel, will fit into the system that we are trying to implement here.

“He’s been in international squads, which shows the quality he has displayed in Cyprus and North Macedonia. The staff here have done an excellent job in scouting and getting the transfer done.

“The fact he’s an unknown player to most Motherwell supporters, makes it more exciting for everyone.”