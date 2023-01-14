Analysis:  Nott'm Forest 2-0 Leicester

Tom Mallows. BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest are on the rise after Brennan Johnson's double downed Leicester and made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Steve Cooper's side are up to 13th and five points clear of the bottom three after the deserved win. It also caps a fine few days after they edged past Wolves on penalties in midweek to secure their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Leicester, in contrast, are on the slide with this their fourth successive Premier League defeat since the post-World Cup resumption.

In a game of few chances the Foxes lived to regret two missed opportunities from Harvey Barnes when the game was goalless, as they rarely looked like equalising after Johnson's opener.

The fans also made their displeasure clear at the final whistle to pile further pressure on Brendan Rodgers, with the Foxes now just two points clear of the drop zone.