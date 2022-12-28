Gossip - Aberdeen linked with Long
Aberdeen and Hibernian are chasing Burnley's 32-year-old Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long, who is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun), external
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under pressure to end the team's losing streak and the game against Kilmarnock is "must-win". (Press & Journal), external
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales says the Dons are underachieving but will soon start racking up points. (Daily Record), external
