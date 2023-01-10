Everyone 'demands' Cup double - Jack

Midfielder Ryan Jack says the aim of everyone at Rangers is to win both domestic cup competitions this season.

The Ibrox side take on Aberdeen on Sunday in their League Cup semi-final clash before kicking off their Scottish Cup defence the following week against St Johnstone.

“Since the manager has come in, he’s said we want to go win both cups," said the 30-year-old who added there has been no movement in his contract negotiations.

“Obviously with me being here for a number of years, I know the demands the fans put on us to go and win every trophy. The boys will be ready for next week and it’s a chance for us to get back to Hampden and another cup final.

“We’re expected to go and try to win every competition we’re in. The supporters demand it, the manager and the staff demand that from us.

“But for us as players, we want to go win as many trophies as we can. It is something to look back on at the end of your career.

“Obviously last year we won the Scottish Cup and we want to win both cups again this year too. We’ll work as hard as we can this week and we look forward to the game.”