Che Adams says he feels the responsibility of scoring the goals to fire Southampton to safety but is reassured the club know the value of his all-round game.

The Scotland striker has four goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season as the Saints have laboured in the opposition penalty area.

He told BBC Radio Solent he understands the pressure on his shoulders.

"I know my game will get judged on goals and assists," he said. "One day you're the hero, the next you're not so good, but that's the game.

"My team-mates and my manager definitely realise that they can rely on me and that's a nice feeling. They know what I can bring and that I'm an asset.

"I would like to score more though. I've had a lot of chances but they've not gone in so it's about taking the next one as best as I can."

