When is handball not a handball?
- Published
Marco Silva refused to speak about the officials after Fulham's defeat at West Ham on Sunday.
As host Mark Chapman put it on Match of the Day 2: "There were some quite astonishing decisions in this game."
Let's talk about the 'handballs' by eventual goalscorers Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.
Scamacca did not initially celebrate his well-taken lob while VAR checked for a possible handball with the ball appearing to brush against his fingertips before he finished confidently.
The official reason for giving the goal? "We have been advised that the reason this was given was because there was not conclusive proof that the ball had touched Scamacca's hand," said Chapman.
Former Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin gave more emphasis to Scamacca's reaction: "If you look at the replay you can see the revolution of the ball has changed. We are talking just the slightest of touches. He knows it's touched his hand and is thinking 'I've got away with one here.'"
Then there's Antonio.
The West Ham striker blocks a Fulham clearance with his hand before putting the ball in at the second attempt.
"We are told that the goal is given because Antonio still had work to do," said Chapman. "It becomes a second phase when he hits it into Leno and Fulham have the chance to clear."
Once again, Dublin disagreed with the officials: "It's a goal isn't it? They've scored. They've directly benefited from the handball?"
Fulham went on to lose the game 3-1. No wonder Silva was fuming.