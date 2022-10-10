M﻿arco Silva refused to speak about the officials after Fulham's defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

A﻿s host Mark Chapman put it on Match of the Day 2: "There were some quite astonishing decisions in this game."

L﻿et's talk about the 'handballs' by eventual goalscorers Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.

S﻿camacca did not initially celebrate his well-taken lob while VAR checked for a possible handball with the ball appearing to brush against his fingertips before he finished confidently.

T﻿he official reason for giving the goal? "We have been advised that the reason this was given was because there was not conclusive proof that the ball had touched Scamacca's hand," said Chapman.

F﻿ormer Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin gave more emphasis to Scamacca's reaction: "If you look at the replay you can see the revolution of the ball has changed. We are talking just the slightest of touches. He knows it's touched his hand and is thinking 'I've got away with one here.'"