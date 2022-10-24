Part of the reason Newcastle are in fourth place in the Premier League is their defensive record - they have conceded fewer than any other side in the top flight - but it's fair to say they have surprised people at the other end of the pitch too.

Miguel Almiron got another superb goal against Spurs, and the improvement from him this season has been incredible.

The one thing that has never been in doubt since he joined Newcastle in 2019 is his work-rate - he has always put the effort in, and more.

What has changed is that he has added an end product, not only with his goals but also his balls into the box.

Almiron looks a real player now - intelligent, really quick, sharp on the ball and able to go past people.

From where he was when he was arrived to where he is now is an amazing transformation. It is the same with Joelinton, and credit for that has to go to the manager.

Howe has improved the players who were already there when he took over in November last year, but he has obviously signed some better ones too.

In fact, every player he has brought in over the past couple of transfer windows has been a good signing and improved the team.

That is very rare for any club, especially when you consider how many players have arrived at Newcastle in that time, but they have all made a positive impact in some way.