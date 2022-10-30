A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Without a win in their last four visits to Dingwall, and off the back of an energy-sapping win over RFS, there were mixed emotions as Robbie Neilson's side headed north.

For the first 10 minutes, a continental hangover seemed to be in full effect as the visitors started lethargically. However, White's goal proved to be the hair of the dog that Hearts needed and they turned in a decently threatening performance.

Yet, for their occasional efficacy up top, they still looked fragile at the back and were maybe let off by County's profligacy. But consecutive wins for only the second time this season will buoy the spirits.

As for the hosts, they slip bottom but produced another display that made one wonder what they were doing mired at the foot of the division.