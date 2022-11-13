S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

I﻿ have lost count of the number of people who have pointed out that Erling Haaland will be fresh and raring to go when the Premier League season restarts after Christmas and that could be the crucial factor in the deciding the title.

W﻿ell, don't forget Arsenal have their own influential Norwegian. Martin Odegaard was outstanding at Molineux. He controls the tempo of the game and has now added goals to his armoury. If he retains his form, Arsenal will go very close.

A﻿s for Wolves, Julen Lopetegui is an excellent coach. But unless he finds a goal scorer from somewhere, his time at Molineux will be spent scrapping against relegation.