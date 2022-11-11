Brighton have won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Aston Villa.

Villa are unbeaten in their past six away league games against Brighton since a 1-0 loss in their 1980-81 title-winning season.

Brighton have won back-to-back Premier League games, having won none of their first five under Roberto De Zerbi (D2 L3). The Seagulls haven't won three consecutive league games since October 2018 under Chris Hughton.