Wolves interim head coach S﻿teve Davis has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

H﻿e said "I can't describe how it feels" when asked what it means to take interim charge of his boyhood club.

O﻿n how long he expects to lead the team, he added: "All we’ve been told is that we look after this week and the Chelsea game and beyond that is out of our control."

O﻿n Pedro Neto's injury, he said: "He's had so much bad luck already with previous injuries. We're all devastated for him as a group."

H﻿e added that he hasn't yet had a chance to have a conversation about when Neto is likely to return.

He gave nothing away on team selection, but said Yerson Mosquera or Toti Gomes could both feature this weekend.

W﻿hen asked if he is scared to start Diego Costa, Davis said: "No. Hopefully we will be brave in our selections."

H﻿e said the forward wants more minutes than he has been given and added: "We’ve missed that type of player and that focal point of the team."

O﻿n Chelsea, Davis said Graham Potter "has had to graft and has done fantastically well". He added: "It's nice to see coaches get rewarded for fantastic work."

