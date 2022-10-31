Old Firm trio included in Croatia squad
Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic and Rangers pair Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak have been included in Croatia's 34-player preliminary World Cup squad.
Juranovic, 27, has 21 caps while left-back Barisic, 29, has played 27 times for his country. Twenty-nine-year-oldS Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining Rangers in the summer, has three senior international caps.
Croatia, who reached the 2018 World Cup final, will take on Belgium, Canada and Morocco in Qatar this winter.
Squads of 23-26 are to be finalised by 13 November, with the tournament starting on 20 November.