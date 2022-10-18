M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

R﻿esilience in the face of adversity is clearly not something Crystal Palace lack after their latest come-from-behind victory in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are the only teams to have left Selhurst Park with a full haul of points this season.

On t﻿he three other occasions - against Aston Villa, Leeds and now Wolves - that Palace have conceded first at home, they have turned things around each time to claim the points.

T﻿hat they have done so has been largely down to the brilliance of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze, who have contributed five of Palace's seven goals in those wins.

W﻿ith Zaha's Ivory Coast having failed to qualify for the World Cup and Eze's emergence likely coming too late for an England call, the pair will probably have a fair amount of rest this winter.

T﻿hat could be a real bonus for the Eagles, who can legitimately target a top-half finish to continue the progress they are making under Patrick Vieira.