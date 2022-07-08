New Aberdeen captain

Aberdeen have confirmed summer signing Anthony Stewart will be the new club captain for the 2022-23 season.

The central defender, signed from English league One side Wycombe Wanderers, wore the armband for the first time in Wednesday's 7-1 friendly win over Brechin City, but will now lead the side out for their first competitive game on Sunday in the League Cup trip to Peterhead.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis had been captain since the 2019-20 season, and last season Scott Brown took over as team captain before departing before the end of the season.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie becomes the Dons' new vice-captain.