Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It is a benign fixture list at first glance for Leeds United. With only Chelsea to face from last year’s top four in the opening 10 games there is a great chance for head coach Jesse Marsch to rack up a win or two, unlike last season.

Matches with Wolves, Southampton, Brighton and Everton give opportunities to glean early points in August, although they sandwich a visit from Chelsea. Nonetheless, it would be a surprise if United had to wait seven games again for a first full haul.

The toughest month is May’s run-in, with defending champions Manchester City, a resurgent Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham to round off the campaign.

Prior to that it is a return from the World Cup break with a bang as Pep Guardiola’s side are the visitors on Boxing Day followed by a trip to St James’ Park to see out 2022.

Bitter rivalries resume at Old Trafford in September, with the return against Manchester United in February. A trip to Anfield is scheduled for October before Jurgen Klopp’s men arrive in April.

Last season the Whites took crucial points off all the eventually relegated sides. With newly promoted Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth all to visit Elland Road before Qatar 2022 there is scope to make it a less stressful early part of the campaign than the last.

Regardless of the algorithm which has mapped out the geography of a third consecutive season in the top flight for United, the real equation is if they will have the sum of the parts of a squad to avoid fighting the drop and improve on last year.