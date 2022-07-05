A loan spell is meant to help a youngster's career kick on but if anything it seems to have dented Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's reputation.

After 22 appearances as a teenager for Chelsea, many expected a loan stint at Norwich and a season of regular football to be the making of Gilmour.

But he only played in 60% of Norwich's Premier League games as they were relegated without much of a fight and he failed to score a goal.

Whether he stays at Chelsea or tries his luck elsewhere, it is a big season for the Scot.

Romelu Lukaku's second stint at Chelsea was a disappointment.

The Belgium striker was meant to be the missing piece in the Chelsea jigsaw when he joined from Inter Milan for £97.5m last summer.

He was clearly unhappy at Stamford Bridge and although he scored 15 goals, there was a feeling Chelsea were not playing to his strengths and he had spells out of the team altogether.

He is now back at Inter on loan and, although it was his choice to leave, he will want to show manager Thomas Tuchel what he could have had if he had built a team around him.

