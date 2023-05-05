Lewis Dunk wants Brighton to be “ruthless” in their pursuit of the goals that can fire them into Europe.

The Seagulls’ win over Manchester United courtesy of a dramatic late penalty on Thursday followed a 6-0 thrashing of Wolves and Dunk believes taking chances will be critical in the chase for Europe.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: “I’ve said it before we need to be ruthless. That’s the next level. We were ruthless on Saturday in a 6-0 win. So we need to be ruthless on more occasions than not. Tonight we weren’t but Alexis put the penalty away. We kept fighting right to the end and it paid off.

“Last-minute winners, you can’t beat them, so it’s a great feeling.

“There is still a long way to go. We have six massive games. The league table will change a lot in the next few weeks. We have another massive home game on Monday against Everton, a different test to Manchester United.

“They are battling for their lives and we are battling for Europe. We have to want it more than Everton and need the fans to be as loud as ever to keep us going.”

Brighton adapted in the win over the Red Devils, with midfielder Moises Caicedo moving to full-back and Facundo Buonanotte featuring on the wing.

“Everyone is ready to perform, I think it shows out there,” said Dunk.

“The way we train everyday, everyone is willing to improve and learn, we know what one another should be doing. The boys stepping in know what is asked of them, it doesn’t stop the patterns. They are top players, playing in the Premier League, so anyone can come in and do a great job.”