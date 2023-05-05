Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Liverpool's attack is firing at the moment and I really like the look of their forward line.

They need to win every game to have a chance of getting in the Champions League next season, but even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feels it is unlikely they will make it from here.

I don't actually think they will beat Brentford, to be honest, because the Bees look like they are back on it after having a bit of of a blip a few weeks ago.

The way Thomas Frank's side came back late on to beat Nottingham Forest last week was a sign they are not on their holidays yet, and they have made a habit of upsetting the big clubs this season.

Brentford deservedly beat Liverpool in January and I am going with the same outcome here.

Gower's prediction: Liverpool have hit a bit of form but I think Brentford have got an efficiency about them and look so dangerous with Ivan Toney up top - they will relish going to Anfield. I am going for a Bees win which will wind my dad up, but I do also think Liverpool still need to sort out their defensive issues. 1-2

