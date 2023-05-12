Rangers v Celtic: Team news

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit again, but defender Ben Davies is out, while Ryan Kent is short of match fitness.

On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem, which has ended his season, while Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak, Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) all remain out.

Celtic have a doubt over Aaron Mooy but James Forrest is available again, while Kyogo Furuhashi has shrugged off a shoulder injury.

Alistair Johnston (leg knock), Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) and Stephen Welsh (knock) remain out.