Evans is new academy director at Hibs

Gareth Evans is stepping up to replace Steve Kean as academy director at Hibernian.

The 56-year-old had been working under former Blackburn Rovers boss Kean, who recently stepped down to become manager of Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi.

The Englishman is in his second youth coaching spell at Easter Road, having made more than 300 appearances for the club between 1988-96.

"Becoming academy director was the natural progression for Gareth after playing such a key role, alongside Steve, in the strategic outlook and progression of our academy set-up," said chief executive Ben Kensell.

"Continuity in the club and in the academy set-up is vital for success and with Gareth we not only have that, but we have a top coach and someone with an excellent track record of developing young players."