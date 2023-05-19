Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

While the Saudi-backed consortium which bought Newcastle in late 2021 brought optimism and excitement about the club's future, few expected a team in a relegation battle at the time of the takeover to be contending for Champions League qualification this season.

Eddie Howe said before Brighton's visit that he would have "snapped the hand off" someone offering him the prospect of a top-four finish at the start of the season.

What was then a fanciful thought is now so close to becoming a reality.

Newcastle's rapid improvement has been down to Howe's management and astute signings, with strong home form providing the bedrock of their success.

The atmosphere among the home fans turned slightly tenser when Brighton halved the deficit, but the noise increased to thunderous levels again after the two late goals removed any lingering doubts.

Party time had arrived. The beaming smiles from the faces in the stands, matched by those on the Newcastle players at the full-time, was an indication the city is confident of welcoming Europe's elite again next season.