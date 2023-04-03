Javi Gracia praised Rodrigo Moreno’s attitude to help his team avoid relegation despite admitting the forward "might not be in the best condition".

The 32-year-old has featured 21 times for Leeds this season, scoring 11 goals, but has not started since his ankle injury against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup in January.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Gracia opted against playing a striker, with both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo left on the bench.

"Patrick is a number nine and all the strikers can play with him and if we chose one day to play another way, like against Arsenal we can do that," Gracia said.

"Rodrigo can also play as a nine or up there with two strikers. What is important is the quality of the players and the attitude for them to play.

"Rodrigo might not be in the best condition but he tries to help the team, the same with the rest of the players. They all have the same collective objective which is to stay in the Premier League.

"From my time here the squad has been in one direction. I don’t know what they did in the past but at the moment all the players are really together. They all want to achieve the collective objective."