Joe Willock is hopeful his form for Newcastle United will catch the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate.

The 23-year-old has been capped up to Under-21 level but is yet to receive a call-up for the senior squad.

However, given his goal on Sunday against Manchester United, and the key role he is carving out in Eddie Howe's impressive side, he is giving himself every chance of being selected.

"That is my dream - it's every young player from England's dream," he told BBC Radio Newcastle. "That has to be my goal. I'm hungry, I'm young and I've got a lot to give.

"I feel like if I keep pushing on, keep assisting and keep scoring goals, those things will come. But, I'm focused on Newcastle at the moment and trying to help the team reach its goals."