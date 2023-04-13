Simon Stone, BBC Sport

What do we know about why this has gone to a third round of bidding?

The obvious reason why there would now be a third round of bidding is either no bidder has reached the price the Glazer family are looking for, or the family believe they can get more out of those who have bid.

It is not clear whether the Glazers are unified in their analysis of the situation. Co-chairmen and brothers Joel and Avram have always been more invested in the club personally but Bryan, Kevin, Edward and Darcie are directors too.

What is the next stage in the process?

The ball remains in the Glazers' court. The next bids are believed to be due by the end of this month, then it is back to the Glazers to decide on the next steps.

All parties are acutely aware the family could decide not to sell. However, if they do not do so now, when could they?

If Sheikh Jassim in particular does not complete a deal, could another Qatari attempt to buy into a different Premier League club be successful? That in turn would make it even harder for United to compete for trophies - and cost the Glazers even more in the long-run.

