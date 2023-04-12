Callum Wilson says he did a Macarena celebration "for the podcast" as he reflected on Newcastle's 5-1 victory against West Ham last Wednesday.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson told co-host and Hammers striker Michail Antonio that performing the dance was "a nice moment".

"I was going to do it in your face but I didn't know where you were so I did it in front of the fans," he said of his moves after opening the scoring.

"Michail, I know you were proud of it. You were nowhere to be seen after the game, you've not spoken to me since and you've ignored me completely.

"And we have to talk about the way we dealt with them - we dealt with them properly."

Antonio had promised to do the dance if he got on the scoresheet and admitted he was infuriated by the way the game transpired.

"I could not speak to this guy," he said. "I was fuming! I was five yards behind you when you scored and then you wheeled off to celebrate.

"If I'd seen you running at me to do it, I'd have run off!"

Thoroughly enjoying the result, Wilson laughed: "If you'd run, I'd have chased you all over the pitch!"

