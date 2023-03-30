Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

At one stage it would have been fair to say that pretty much all of the Aston Villa team were on trial for next season. However, after an upturn in form under Unai Emery, players and fans alike can be excited for the team's development over the coming months.

Despite this positivity around the club, Leon Bailey has really struggled for consistency and is one player who I feel is playing for his future.

Fleeting moments of quality point to there being a really effective player in there somewhere. However, these moments have been too few and far between, leading to much frustration in the stands.

Heavy rumours linking various wide forward players with the club would indicate that, even if Bailey stays, he will be facing even more competition next season.

