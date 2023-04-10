Kettlewell instills calmness - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann credits Stuart Kettlewell's "relaxed" persona as key to Motherwell's upturn in performance.

The Motherwell manager oversaw another victory at Fir Park on Saturday, as his side breezed by top-six chasing Livingston.

"What Stuart [Kettlewell] has done well is clearly coming up with a structure that suits them," the former Scotland international said.

"The psychological effect he has had positively on that squad is so evident. They looked relaxed, they are enjoying themselves.

"When I look at the group, I think it is reflective of the manager. When you look at him being interviewed or at the side of the pitch, he is so relaxed.

"Think back to Stevie Hammell, he was so tense at times, you thought it was getting on top of him, he wanted to do so well for his club, and he wasn't able to do that, I think it was transmitting on to the players and they were getting tense and nervous.

"It's the same group of players and it's amazing what Stuart has done to them."