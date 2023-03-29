'Celtic realistically two wins from title as they head to happy hunting ground'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Are Celtic two wins from the title? Arithmetically, no. Clearly there are still plenty of points to play for. Realistically, yes.

Given their near double-digit lead at the top of the table, should Celtic maintain momentum and mop up maximum points against Ross County and Rangers, there will be no catching them. The defence of their title will be all but assured.

The derby at Celtic Park will take care of itself but Ange Postecoglou won’t let any thoughts of that enter his head until the trip to Dingwall is safely negotiated.

The chances of that are very much in Celtic’s favour. Much is made of the vital victory achieved in the dying seconds last season when Anthony Ralston nodded in Tom Rogic’s cross deep into stoppage time to give 10-man Celtic all three points and the travelling fans cause for wild celebrations. It was a tight, tense and eventually telling victory in Postecoglou’s debut season.

The matches at the Global Energy Stadium since paint a very different picture. Three Celtic wins in which the champions have scored nine goals and conceded just two.

One of those victories came in the League Cup at the end of August, an apparently tricky test of Celtic’s early defence of that trophy. They were 2-0 up in 25 minutes on the way to a comfortable 4-1 win.

Celtic have evolved significantly since the ‘Ralston raid’ in the Highlands two Decembers ago.

After seeing in the new year with a derby draw at Rangers, Postecoglou's side have won 14 games in a row, including the League Cup final against their big rivals, the only match in that sequence they failed to win by more than one goal. Indeed, Celtic have scored 14 times in the four games since their Hampden triumph.

The task facing Ross County is how to halt a seemingly unstoppable juggernaut. If they can’t, Celtic will have at least a nine-point lead to defend when Rangers come calling a week on Saturday in a game that will effectively decide whether the Premiership is done and dusted - or whether there’s life in the title race yet.