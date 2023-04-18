Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

A collective of Everton fan groups say they will call off their protests at every home game if there is a change at board level.

The All Together Now campaign is responding to reports of imminent investment in the Blues.

They have held marches protesting against the running of the club before every match a Goodison since February.

"The rumours of change and investment being 'imminent' from well-placed and trustworthy sources hopefully lead to what the majority of this fanbase wants," a statement said.

"At present, the broad feeling is that should the club announce change is coming at the top; then we will step down, stop protests, and this club and fanbase can unite and fight together to keep us in the league.

"There is a short window here. We are not in the bottom three, nor should we ever be. Read the room Everton, use this opportunity, and do not delay the inevitable."