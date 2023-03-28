Manchester United played 25 games in 88 days after the break for the World Cup and could potentially have another 19 matches ahead of them before the end of the season - if they progress to the finals of both the FA Cup and Europa League.

"This little reset, for Erik ten Hag more than anything, is hopefully a good thing for him," said presenter Joe McGrath on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"As a manager who thinks about every game as it comes, this little rest where he can think of a bigger plan; maybe look at which games coming up, where he can play certain players and how he can make the most out of this team - Ten Hag's mind would have been in every single game as it came and focusing on individual opponents.

"Now he's had a week and a bit at Carrington by himself and with his coaches, I hopefully think he's had time to write a bit of a masterplan and bring on the rest of the season.

"I'm hoping this international break hasn't just been good for players like Marcus Rashford who's had a little bit of a break, Luke Shaw didn't play [for England against Ukraine], Fred and some of our defenders, Varane doesn't play for France any more - but also a break for the mind of Erik ten Hag."

