Brighton 3-3 Brentford: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's a great point because the football is like this, we deserved to win. We shot I don't know how many times - in two games with them, I don't know, maybe 50 or 60 times but at the end, one point is great.

"There are a lot of games until the end of the season and we will going forward playing like today because we played in a fantastic way. I can say nothing about my players because I am very pleased with their performance.

"I'm enjoying a lot, I love these players, I love this team. We conceded three goals... very, very incredible. I don't think Brentford know how they scored the goals and we have to improve in these situations but there was only one team on the pitch.

"If you attack, you can concede some goals. That isn't a problem because it is impossible to not concede goals home or away. But the way we did was bad. Set pieces for the first and last. The second? I don't understand. It is difficult to accept and understand this goal."

On a second handball: "I don't know. In the last minute of game we were trying to win the game and it was going in our direction. But the whole trend of the game was for us."

On getting into Europe: "If you watch and analyse the game, we're a very good team, a tough team with good players. So I think so."