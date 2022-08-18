Today is the 10-year anniversary of Harry Kane's Premier League debut - and what a decade it has been for the Spurs striker.

Despite making his senior bow for Tottenham on 25 August 2011, Kane would have to wait until 18 August 2012, almost a year later, to make his first Premier League appearance.

Kane's top-flight debut against Newcastle was his eighth appearance for Spurs, after featuring in the previous season's Europa League run at 18 years old.

His 86th-minute introduction from the bench would be his only Premier League appearance that season, preceding loan spells at Norwich and Leicester before scoring on his first top-flight start, Spurs' 5-1 win over Sunderland, in April 2014.

Since then, Kane has gone on to make 284 appearances in the top flight, scoring 184 goals and making 43 assists.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, his goals tally makes him the joint fourth-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time with Sergio Aguero.

The England captain is also set to become the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer, after netting 50 goals in 73 caps, edging closer to Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

The 29-year-old remains under contract with Spurs until 2024.