Neilson expects Cochrane recovery

Heart of Midlothian's Robbie Neilson is full of confidence ahead of Thursday's trip to face Zurich in the first leg of their Europa League play-off against a side who lie bottom of the Swiss league after Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Winterthur.

"They are having a difficult start to the season, but they are still Swiss champions and it's going to be a very difficult game," the manager tells BBC Scotland after his own team's 4-1 win at home to Dundee United.

"They have a lot international players and we are going to be at our best to get something out the game, but we've got a good group here with some very good players and we believe we can go there and put on a good show."

Asked about defender Alex Cochrane's withdrawal through injury, Neilson adds: "Alex will be fine for Thursday."