Neilson expects Cochrane recovery

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane goes off injuredSNS

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane went off injured against Dundee United

Heart of Midlothian's Robbie Neilson is full of confidence ahead of Thursday's trip to face Zurich in the first leg of their Europa League play-off against a side who lie bottom of the Swiss league after Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Winterthur.

"They are having a difficult start to the season, but they are still Swiss champions and it's going to be a very difficult game," the manager tells BBC Scotland after his own team's 4-1 win at home to Dundee United.

"They have a lot international players and we are going to be at our best to get something out the game, but we've got a good group here with some very good players and we believe we can go there and put on a good show."

Asked about defender Alex Cochrane's withdrawal through injury, Neilson adds: "Alex will be fine for Thursday."