Rodgers on Champions League challenge, 'not peak Celtic' yet and 'anything is possible'.
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland in Rotterdam
Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media in Rotterdam ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League group stage opener against Feyenoord.
Here are the key points from his press conference: .
Rodgers believes “anything is possible” as his side embark on another Champions League campaign and that they’ve shown already this season that their “spirit will never be broken".
He said they have to have that at this level where people “want to dismiss you in the tournament.”
Rodgers insisted his side will look to be competitive in every game as they seek his target of being in Europe after Christmas - “That’s what our aim is. Whatever competition that is in, as long as we’re in Europe after Christmas, that is our aim.”
He conceded “we are not at peak Celtic,” and “we’ve got a long way to go before I think we’re where I want us to be,” but pointed to just needing time to get there.
Rodgers explained the key difference at this level is the speed of the game and the quality of opposition.
In response to Celtic’s long term record of poor results in the Champions League, he said: “For us what we can promise is that we’ll fight in every single game. We want to compete, we want to be competitive and that is all I can promise. I can promise no more than that. If we can produce that level of work ethic and the quality that we do have, then I think we can cause teams problems. That will be our aim.”