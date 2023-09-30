Wolverhampton Wanderers ended Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season as they dealt the leaders their first defeat of the campaign.

Ruben Dias knocked a Pedro Neto cross into his own net after the Wolves winger raced through the City defence, comfortably easing past Nathan Ake.

City continually struggled to cope with Neto's pace on the wings as Wolves applied pressure in the first half.

The visitors trailed at the break but quickly responded when Julian Alvarez curled a free-kick past Jose Sa.

But Hwang Hee-chan restored Wolves' lead, coolly tucking home after Matheus Cunha found him unmarked in the box.

Pep Guardiola's men remain top of the table despite defeat, but could be knocked off their perch if Liverpool beat Tottenham in Saturday's late game.

Wolves are 13th with seven points from seven matches.

